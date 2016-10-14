Overview

Dr. Raymund Banzon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Banzon works at Washington Fertility Center in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.