Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University Eye Specialists
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
Affiliated Eye Surgeons, Ltd.3330 N 2nd St Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 263-9345
Metro Office3201 W Peoria Ave Ste C603, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 263-9345
Scottsdale Office7125 E Lincoln Dr Ste 215, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 263-9345
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmerman recently, on two occasions, performed cataract surgery on me. Both were done in the most professional manner I would recommend the staff at Affiliated Eye Surgeons to care for any eye conditions that require medical treatment.After performing intraocular lens surgery on me, my vision has been restored to the level that I had 50 years ago. I cannot be more complimentary or more effusive in my praise.
About Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Eye Specialists
- Loyola University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
