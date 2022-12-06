Overview

Dr. Raymond Wurapa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital.



Dr. Wurapa works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH with other offices in Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.