Dr. Raymond Wurapa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raymond Wurapa, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic One Hilliard3777 TRUEMAN CT, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 488-1816Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr Wurapa for each of my previous hand surgeries and each time it went smoothly! Trigger finger releases, tendon releases in my wrist, he made it go very well, no complications and no infections. Clean, sterile, thorough job each time! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Raymond Wurapa, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417940594
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Center / Thomas Jefferson University
- Albany Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Wurapa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wurapa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wurapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wurapa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wurapa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wurapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wurapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wurapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wurapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.