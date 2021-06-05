Dr. Raymond Winicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Winicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Winicki, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates171 Grandview Ave Ste 201, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 753-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend this office. The way he has treated my mother has been exemplary. He worked with another doctor to figure out what was causing her vertigo and they were able to figure it out and solve the problem. This has been a lifelong problem that only he and Dr Greco have been able to solve.
About Dr. Raymond Winicki, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Rochester
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winicki has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.