Dr. Raymond White, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Locations
Maine Medical Partners Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care335 Brighton Ave Ste 200, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is truly the best! He explains everything clearly, answers any questions you have with a wonderful sense of humor. Great surgeon, great personality, so lucky to have him taking care of my badly broken leg. I would recommend this doctor in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Raymond White, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174515720
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Hosp
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.