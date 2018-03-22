Dr. Westbrook Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Westbrook Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Adult Care #470400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 466-8001
-
2
Her Kare Southlake 20201210 N Carroll Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (214) 705-7390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have been very pleased with Dr. Westbrook. I have been most impressed with the time and thoroughness of any exam that I have had and that I feel he fully discusses any issue or question that I have. Before my choosing Dr. Westbrook, I happened to know some other doctors who knew him, were in medical school, internships and residency with him and they spoke very highly of him as well. He is also a personal physician for some friends and other relatives and they also highly recommended him.
About Dr. Raymond Westbrook Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437103520
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westbrook Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westbrook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westbrook Jr works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Westbrook Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westbrook Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westbrook Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westbrook Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.