Overview

Dr. Raymond Wee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Wee works at Retina Consultants Of Hawaii in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.