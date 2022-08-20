Overview

Dr. Raymond Washington Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Washington Jr works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.