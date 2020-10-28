Overview

Dr. Raymond Villongco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Villongco works at New York Sports & Joints in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Rochelle Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.