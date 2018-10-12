Dr. Raymond Veras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Veras, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Kidz Medical Services5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 558-1212
- 2 2930 SE 3rd Ct Bldg 1, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (407) 898-2767
Orlando Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep As2660 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 898-2767
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Veras was very thorough with his explanations and made sure I understood what was going on with my child's breathing complications. He also went over basic preventive measures that we could follow as well as making sure we understood the purpose and function of all our the medications he prescribed. He was especially patient with my rambunctious 5 year old and made sure that they understood why they were getting medicine and knew how to use it. Dr. Veras has a great bedside manner.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366474470
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
