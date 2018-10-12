Overview

Dr. Raymond Veras, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Veras works at Kidz Medical Services in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.