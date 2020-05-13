Dr. Raymond Vance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Vance, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Vance, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Uc
Dr. Vance works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
R Greenfield MD/R Vance MD Inc3737 Moraga Ave Ste A106, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 270-4420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vance?
Was referred to Dr. Vance for back pain for a second opinion after a surgical recommendation from another physician. Despite being a surgeon, he shied away from surgery and towards rehab instead. I have made a great recovery without surgery!
About Dr. Raymond Vance, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407818743
Education & Certifications
- Uc
- Uc
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.