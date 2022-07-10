Dr. Raymond Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Tsao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Tsao, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Tsao works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of South Florida4801 S Congress Ave Ste 201, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 253-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?
I was amazed by the service received from Dr.Tsao, words cannot define his outstanding service. I m 76 years old and have been around the block visiting doctors , never experienced one so patient, so thorough , so professional . I have an HMO AND NORMALLY doctors come in n out in 5 mins, not him. He literally showed me on the computer the details of my blood test, my previous reports etc etc. May God give him a long life and all my blessing.
About Dr. Raymond Tsao, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497933998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.