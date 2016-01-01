Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Troy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Troy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Troy works at
Locations
Nationwide Childrens Hospital Behavioral Health Services495 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 355-8007
- 2 444 Butterfly Gardens Dr, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 355-8695
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-2291Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Troy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881775104
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
