Overview

Dr. Raymond Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.



Dr. Tran works at LINCOLN FAMILY PRACTICE in Lincolnton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.