Overview

Dr. Raymond Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Raymond M. Thomas M.d. PC in Canandaigua, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.