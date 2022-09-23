Dr. Raymond Thal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Thal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Thal, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Thal works at
Locations
OrthoBethesda10215 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 375-2687
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr. Thal when he practiced in Reston. It was great to see him at his new location.
About Dr. Raymond Thal, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Loyola University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Thal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thal works at
Dr. Thal has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Thal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thal.
