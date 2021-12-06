Dr. Raymond Tesner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Tesner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Tesner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Tesner works at
Locations
1
Grove City Satellite Office -Located in the OhioHealth Southwest Health Center2030 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 461-8174
2
OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
3
Lancaster Satellite Office2036 Schorrway Dr NW, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (614) 461-8174
4
Dublin4351 Dale Dr, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 760-1660
5
Hyperbaric Therapy of Pickerington417 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 834-1500
6
SportsMedicine Grant & Orthopaedic Associates - Downtown Columbus323 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 461-8174
7
Sports Mdcn Grants/Orthro Assoc300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 461-8174
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had complete reconstruction ACL knee surgery 5 yrs ago by Dr Tesner. To date I have no issues with my knee. I did exactly as he told for rehabilitation and I've been good ever since. Took about 3 months before swelling, strength and full mobility came. He's a straight shooter and doesn't beat around the bush, which I liked.
About Dr. Raymond Tesner, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
