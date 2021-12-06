Overview

Dr. Raymond Tesner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grove City, OH. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Tesner works at Grant Family Practice Southwest in Grove City, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH, Lancaster, OH, Dublin, OH, Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.