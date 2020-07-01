Overview

Dr. Raymond Tatevossian, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tatevossian works at Comprehensive Spine & Pain Physicians (CSPP) in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.