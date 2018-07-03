Dr. Raymond Taetle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taetle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Taetle, MD
Dr. Raymond Taetle, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
603 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 886-0206
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Taetle is a caring and very experienced Oncologist who stays up on the latest technology. He has demonstrated excellent judgement in a few very complicated cases that I am aware of that produced good results. While following all of the guidelines for proven effective treatment, he also is clever and thinks outside the box where needed to solve your particular problem. He knows both medicine and how to work the system.
About Dr. Raymond Taetle, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- UC-San Diego
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
