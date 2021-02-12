Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Sultan works at
South Nassau2 Lincoln Ave Ste 102, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 390-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my visit was very friendly,he was courtious also the staff
About Dr. Raymond Sultan, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Yeshiva University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Hebrew.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.