Dr. Raymond Staniunas, MD
Dr. Raymond Staniunas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Just for Women Pllc80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 201, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-2960
Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas1705 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 705-0100
Raymond J. Staniunas MD, Metroplex colorectal surgery5509 Pleasant Valley Dr Ste 20, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (855) 273-2825
North Texas Arrythmia400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 320, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (855) 273-2825
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
It would be nice to make an appointment. I have called 3 days in a row several different times through out the day and never have been able to talk with anyone. The scheduler/appointment maker's voicemail is full and no message can be left. IF this office is open can you please call me. My Aetna insurance recommended you.. Sharron Hinkley 972-515-3119
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Virginia Tech
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Staniunas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staniunas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staniunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staniunas speaks Polish and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Staniunas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staniunas.
