Dr. Raymond Staniunas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Staniunas works at BMG Gynecologic Oncology Surgical Specialist Center in Memphis, TN with other offices in Plano, TX and Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.