Dr. Raymond Squier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Farmington Valley Orthopedic Associates PC34 Dale Rd Ste 208, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 714-5861
Lighthouse Surgery Center129 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-3939
Glastonbury Surgery Center195 Eastern Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-0003
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6654
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
shot in the back helped me greatly. quick and painless and has helped my chronic pain quite a bit
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Squier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squier has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Squier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.