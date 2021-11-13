Overview

Dr. Raymond Squier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Squier works at Farmington Valley Orthopedic Associates in Avon, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.