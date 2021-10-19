Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soletic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Deviated Septum and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1615 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soletic has been our family doctor for 3 generations and he is our go to for any ENT issues. I’m now 56 years old and he performed my deviated septum surgery over 30 years ago!
About Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
