Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.

Dr. Smith works at Central Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Center of Edmond in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Center of Edmond
    105 S Bryant Ave Ste 104, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-8538
  2. 2
    Central OK Foot and Ankle of Edmond
    1404 E 9th St, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 285-8538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
  • Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2021
    He’s a great doctor and surgeon I doing surgery and my ankle and my heel Into thousand 15 and I feel so good he is a blessing Doctor
    Ingris Deleon — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891794715
    Education & Certifications

    • Hillcrest Health Center % St. Anthony Hosp
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
