Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM
Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma.
Central Oklahoma Foot and Ankle Center of Edmond105 S Bryant Ave Ste 104, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 285-8538
Central OK Foot and Ankle of Edmond1404 E 9th St, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 285-8538
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - Edmond Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital Of Oklahoma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a great doctor and surgeon I doing surgery and my ankle and my heel Into thousand 15 and I feel so good he is a blessing Doctor
About Dr. Raymond Smith, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891794715
Education & Certifications
- Hillcrest Health Center % St. Anthony Hosp
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
