Dr. Raymond Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.