Overview

Dr. Raymond Sjaarda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Sjaarda works at Retina Specialists in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.