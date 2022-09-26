Overview

Dr. Raymond Sherman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at David S. Blumenthal M.d. and Lawrence A. Inra M.d.llp in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.