Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Dr. Sheppard Jr works at
Locations
General Surgery Associates4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt, efficient, thorough, and professional. My first visit with Dr. Sheppard and pleased with my visit.
About Dr. Raymond Sheppard Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Caraway Methodist Med Ctr-Birmingham, Al
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Dr. Sheppard Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard Jr.
