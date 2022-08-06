See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Shebairo works at Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Services of L.I.P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Services of L.I.P.C.
    1575 Hillside Ave Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 06, 2022
    I went to Dr. Shebairo after knee surgery with a dr at hss didn't fix the problem. Dr. Shebairo didn't push surgery like the first one had. We tried pt, but it didn't work. So he operated my knee and fixed it! His bedside manner if fabulous! Just before I went under, I was very nervous, he reassured me and then I went under. After this surgery I had to see him for other orthopedic problems. Each time he was patient, friendly and understanding and did a great job! I can't say enough about him.
    victoria — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255310843
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shebairo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shebairo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shebairo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shebairo works at Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Services of L.I.P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shebairo’s profile.

    Dr. Shebairo has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shebairo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shebairo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shebairo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shebairo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shebairo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

