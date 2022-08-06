Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shebairo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Services of L.I.P.C.1575 Hillside Ave Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 437-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Shebairo after knee surgery with a dr at hss didn't fix the problem. Dr. Shebairo didn't push surgery like the first one had. We tried pt, but it didn't work. So he operated my knee and fixed it! His bedside manner if fabulous! Just before I went under, I was very nervous, he reassured me and then I went under. After this surgery I had to see him for other orthopedic problems. Each time he was patient, friendly and understanding and did a great job! I can't say enough about him.
About Dr. Raymond Shebairo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shebairo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shebairo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shebairo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shebairo has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shebairo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shebairo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shebairo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shebairo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shebairo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.