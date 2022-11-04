Dr. Sekula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Sekula works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Mercy
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Sekula via telemedicine for trigeminal neuralgia. He was very personable and listened carefully. I traveled to NYC for a high-resolution MRI and, if indicated, microvascular decompression surgery (MVD). Dr. Sekula reviewed the MRI images with me and patiently answered all my questions. He felt the MVD would benefit me and I made the well-informed decision to have the procedure the next morning. Dr. Sekula visited before surgery and conveyed his confidence that this was the right course of action. He visited in recovery, debriefed the successful surgery, made an icepack for me and called friends to let them know I was OK. I spent the night in the hospital, was visited by Dr. Sekula and team at 0900 and was discharged at 1200. Recovery has been quick with follow-up at home by email, text and telemedicine. Space doesn’t allow for me to adequately convey my gratitude to Dr. Sekula who is, in my opinion, both a great surgeon and a kind, friendly and compassionate human being.
About Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Latin
- 1942363445
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
