Overview

Dr. Raymond Sekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Sekula works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Trigeminal Nerve Block and Skull Base Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.