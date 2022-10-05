Overview

Dr. Raymond Schultz, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at CCS Healthcare in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.