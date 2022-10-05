Dr. Raymond Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Schultz, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
CCS Healthcare1150 Youngs Rd Ste 208, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 932-7789
Artesia Plastic Surgery6044 Main St Ste 106, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 650-4622Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
No one wants to be diagnosed with Breast Cancer and when it happens your head spins. I was diagnosed at age 44, had a mastectomy and reconstruction. That was 13+ years ago and I now needed to have my right implant replaced for cosmetic reasons. Dr. Schultz was very compassionate about my hesitancy as I didn’t want to replace my implant strictly out of vanity. I assured him I didn’t “need to look perfect” because what woman at 57 has “perfect” breasts. I can honestly say Dr. Schultz is an artist because I feel just about as perfect as I’d ever want to be! He is a great surgeon and a caring person who makes you feel completely comfortable. I really like his staff as well and highly recommend their office!
About Dr. Raymond Schultz, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- U Rochester
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.