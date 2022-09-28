See All Otolaryngologists in Cumming, GA
Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Schettino works at Alpharetta/Cumming Inter Med in Cumming, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumming Office
    950 Sanders Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 886-5821
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Fulton Ear Nose Throat
    2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 450, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 343-8675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Corporate Health Administrators
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Provider Networks of America
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Schettino is the very best ENT Dr. He was our Dr. until we moved from Georgia. He is very knowledgeable and professional. He also really cares about his patients. He treated my husband and me for chronic sinus infections, and performed sinus surgery on my husband. He is the best in Georgia! He was our doctor for many years, and we miss him!!!
    Kay Martin — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669471413
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schettino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schettino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schettino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schettino has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schettino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schettino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schettino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schettino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schettino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

