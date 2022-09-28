Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schettino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Schettino works at
Locations
Cumming Office950 Sanders Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-5821Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
North Fulton Ear Nose Throat2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 450, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 343-8675
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schettino is the very best ENT Dr. He was our Dr. until we moved from Georgia. He is very knowledgeable and professional. He also really cares about his patients. He treated my husband and me for chronic sinus infections, and performed sinus surgery on my husband. He is the best in Georgia! He was our doctor for many years, and we miss him!!!
About Dr. Raymond Schettino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669471413
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Schettino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schettino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schettino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schettino works at
Dr. Schettino has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schettino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schettino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schettino.
