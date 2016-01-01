Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.
Locations
Mentor Medical Office Building7060 Wayside Dr, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (216) 353-0341Tuesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- West Medical Center
