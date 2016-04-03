Dr. Ruzicano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Ruzicano, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Ruzicano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ruzicano works at
Locations
Raymond S. Ruzicano M.d.inc112 La Casa Via Ste 345, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 943-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruzicano has been an absolutely amazing Doctor in all regards. He truly cares for his patients and their well being, being a Combat Veteran and dealing with VA was impossible even though their there to help Veterans, Dr. Ruzicano filled the void of a lack of medical help in the most professional manner. I cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Ruzicano. I wish every healthcare provider was like him. I am very thankful for his medical advice and aid! I am sure all of his patients feel the same!
About Dr. Raymond Ruzicano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811062508
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
