Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm City, FL. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Center for Health & Wellnessthe2664 Sw Immanuel Dr, Palm City, FL 34990 Directions (772) 288-3338
Certifies Foot & Ankle Specialists1521 Forest Hill Blvd # SUITE4, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (855) 550-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Took excellent care of me with some fairly serious heel surgery. He is genuinely concerned about his patients and is very Good about patient education. His staff is Is pleasant, professional, and also very patient focused.
About Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306188636
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry Univ
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowan speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowan, there are benefits to both methods.