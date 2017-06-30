Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roffi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Roffi works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond P Roffi, MD, PC485 S Dobson Rd Ste 107, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3710
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency


Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roffi?
Dr. Roffi was very straight forward and to the point. He presented my options and we proceeded from there. He was very professional and I really appreciate that.
About Dr. Raymond Roffi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912906249
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Roffi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roffi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roffi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roffi works at
Dr. Roffi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roffi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Roffi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roffi.
