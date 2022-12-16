Overview

Dr. Raymond Reich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital.



Dr. Reich works at Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.