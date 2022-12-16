See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Raymond Reich, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Reich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital.

Dr. Reich works at Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care
    1807 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 332-6200
    Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care
    1575 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island College Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Neovascularization
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Reich performed surgery on my eyes. I had over a dozen interactions with staff, from phone calls to email to in-person and it has been excellent. My two surgeries were scheduled a few months out, but once I asked for earlier dates, they noted that and rebooked me when there were cancellations. People cancel all the time for health reasons, didn't pass covid test (req ahead of surgery), etc. They need to know you want earlier dates to get the insurance paperwork rolling. Wait time is long, can be a couple of hours, but Fridays were shorter. Street parking was hard to find unless i guess if you arrive right after street cleaning. My post-ops appts had very little wait time. I had lots of tests done before surgery. The doctor was very personable and replied to emails and calls, addressing my concerns. I found Dr. Reich through a friend. I hesitated b/w him and Manhattan doctors. When my primary dr also said he is great I got it done by him instead, and it had been excellent
    About Dr. Raymond Reich, MD

    Ophthalmology
    50 years of experience
    English, French, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
    1578541652
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Yeshiva University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reich works at Reich Medical Surgical Eye Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reich’s profile.

    Dr. Reich has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Reich speaks French, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

