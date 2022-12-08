Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO
Overview
Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd1503 Buenos Aires Blvd Ste 100, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (239) 544-5785Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 910 Old Camp Rd910 Old Camp Rd Ste 166, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (239) 544-5757Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (239) 544-5792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had to find a new doctor as my dermatologist passed away. She was exceptional, therefore I felt cautiously optimistic to meet Dr Ramirez. It was my first visit, and I did relax during the session. I now have a new appointment coming and I feel confident that we will be able to communicate a little bit better. I like his attitude, but timing for the first appointment unfortunately did not leave much room for that. Being understood and getting clear answers to my questions when time will come are the most important things to me.
About Dr. Raymond Ramirez, DO
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063614840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Florida Hospital East Orlando|Lutheran Medical Center
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramirez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
