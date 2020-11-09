Dr. Raymond Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Press, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Press, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Press works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Raymond I. Press, M.D.3965 5th Ave Ste 430, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 291-9285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Press?
Dr. Press is the most knowledgeable rheumatologist that I’ve seen. He takes time to answer questions and explain what is happening with my autoimmune disease.
About Dr. Raymond Press, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1215991302
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press has seen patients for Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Press speaks Japanese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.