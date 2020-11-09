Overview

Dr. Raymond Press, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Press works at Internal Medicine and Associates in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.