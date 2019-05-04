Dr. Raymond Poelstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poelstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Poelstra, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Poelstra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Poelstra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kettering Health3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
-
2
Dr. Siddharth Uday Shetgeri3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5350, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poelstra?
Dr. Raymond Poelstra is an outstanding neurosurgeon. He performed a highly complex surgery on my spine, and the outcome was phenomenal. He is very smart, caring, and is a true professional. Dr. Poelstra is the best!
About Dr. Raymond Poelstra, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972530848
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poelstra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poelstra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poelstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poelstra works at
Dr. Poelstra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poelstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Poelstra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poelstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poelstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poelstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.