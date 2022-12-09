See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (268)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital

Dr. Pastore works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine
    428 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Hemophilia
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Blood Thinner Administration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 268 ratings
    Patient Ratings (268)
    5 Star
    (250)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Taken on time! Very knowledgeable
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1124027487
    Residency

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastore works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pastore’s profile.

    Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    268 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

