Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital
Dr. Pastore works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine428 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Taken on time! Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Raymond Pastore, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Italian
- 1124027487
Education & Certifications
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastore accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastore has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastore speaks Italian.
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.