Overview

Dr. Raymond Pak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Pak works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.