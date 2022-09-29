See All Podiatrists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Raymond O'Hara, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (135)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond O'Hara, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. School College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. O'Hara works at Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists
    864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
  4. 4
    Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd
    120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 285-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I know Dr O'Hara from nearly a decade ago, when he fully repaired my totally ruptured Achilles tendon. This visit was informative and helpful
    Bruce R Parker — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond O'Hara, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669463022
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University School Of Medicine/Yale-New Haven Hosptial
    Internship
    • Yale University School Of Medicine/Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. School College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
