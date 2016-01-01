Overview

Dr. Raymond Nicholl, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nicholl works at Rapid Care Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.