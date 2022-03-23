Dr. Raymond Montoya II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Montoya II, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raymond Montoya II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL.
Locations
The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 190, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4644
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2230, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montoya II?
I would give Dr. Montoya 6 stars if I could. He is the nicest and most attentive doctor I have ever seen. He went above and beyond to identify my foot issue, made himself available to me all the time even on his vacation, communicated the issue in the clearest and most reassuring way. I would recommend Dr. Montoya to anyone!
About Dr. Raymond Montoya II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275829954
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya II has seen patients for Limb Pain, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.