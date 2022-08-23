Dr. Raymond Mis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Mis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Mis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Mohamed Azzouz MD215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 201, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4930
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went too Dr. Mis for my colonoscopy today , he is the first doctor who ever said to me I know all about you now I’ll tell you about me which he did ( he was not bragging ) I was very impressed, I also like how caring he was as I’m always nervous about this procedure, he was very calming and he explained everything to me before and after the procedure, I would highly recommend him, I also asked him if he was going be there in 5 years for my next colonoscopy and he said hopefully 10 more years , thank you to Dr Mis and also Dr Bavetta the anesthesiologist who is also wonderful and very calming and caring Kalya pre op nurse Samantha post op nurse Mariah Tech Mike. tech Jen OR nurse They are an amazing group thank you all again
About Dr. Raymond Mis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023014735
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mis has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mis speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mis.
