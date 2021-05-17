Overview

Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Miranda works at Central Valley Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.