Dr. Raymond Merrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Merrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Unicoi County Hospital.
Locations
Msmg Cardiology J.c.310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 400, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-6000
- 2 16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 300, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3740
Ballad Health Heart and Vascular Care Clinic - Erwin2030 Temple Hill Rd Ste A, Erwin, TN 37650 Directions (423) 735-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merrick takes time to explain diagnoses and treatment options. He has a very relaxed and easygoing personality and will thoroughly answer any questions. He genuinely enjoys helping people.
About Dr. Raymond Merrick, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrick.
