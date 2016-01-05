Overview

Dr. Raymond Menchaca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Menchaca works at Community Memorial Hospital in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Fillmore, CA, Santa Paula, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.