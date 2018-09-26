Overview

Dr. Raymond McKay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. McKay works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.